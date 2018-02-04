Marriyum condemns attack on army unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has vehemently condemned a suicide attack on a Pakistan Army unit in Swat that resulted in the martyrdom of 11 officials and injuries to 13 others.

Expressing deep grief and condolences with the bereaved families, she prayed for blessing of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

She said the Pakistan Army had offered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Our martyrs are our pride and whole nation salutes them, she added. The minister said the valiant sons of the soil were writing the history of bravery with their bloods.