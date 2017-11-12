Marriyum calls Musharraf a damp squib

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Talking to a private channel the minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pervez Musharraf was a person who violated the constitution and was like a damp squib now about whom she did not even want to comment.

She said that people like him even made those institutions controversial with which they had been associated. The minister said that he was talking about an alliance but he could not even win the election of a Councillor from his own street.

Responding to a question, she said that the PML (N) was being subjected to political vendetta and it would go the court of the people. To another question, she said that Hudabiya had been mentioned during the hearing of Panama case. Marriyum said that the newspaper of 8-10 January had reported the remarks of an honourable Judge asking a lawyer to appeal against it. The minister said that the hearing of this case by the same judge was not fair. She said that the same judge heard the Panama case and the kind of remarks he made about the Sharif family were known to everybody. The minister said that thirteen judges and three courts had dismissed this case which was instituted during the dark age of dictatorship for political victimization adding that even then nothing had emerged from it and even now they would not find anything incriminating in it.

Answering another question, the minister said that the power of people was with Nawaz Sharif. Marriyum said that the next year was the election year and PML (N) would go to the people as its workers were fully charged—APP