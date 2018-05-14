Marriyum calls for broader cooperation among regional news organizations

International moot of news agencies kicks off

Zubair Qureshi

A two-day international media conference kicked off here on Sunday organized by the state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) with the theme “Pakistan’s media: Opportunities and Challenges.”

The moot was inaugurated and addressed by Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security retired Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil and Managing Director of APP Masood Malik.

Representatives from news agencies of 20 countries including Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Romania and Sudan are participating in the conference. While welcoming the delegates, Ms Aurangzeb said the conference would bring countries close to each other. She said the parliament had passed a legislation ensuring access to information about public departments, in order to encourage independent journalism. The Information Minister said Pakistan was going through defining moments, for the first time democracy in the country is completing ten years without any interruption. She urged the media to also focus on issues such as water and population, apart from the political issues.

She also congratulated MD of APP Masood Malik and his team for holding international conference and briefed participants about democratic history of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Nasser Janjua criticized the western media for portraying Pakistan as a volatile Muslim state, calling it mere propaganda. “Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and restored peace,” he said, adding the country had a bright future

Pakistan is a great and peace loving country which had always stood along with world to contribute to global stability and prosperity. “We all need to invest in peace instead of war. We want and we are working with the world in a cooperative framework,” Nasser Janjua said.

He highlighted, in detail, the different intriguing dimensions of Afghan conflict and said that no love stories are born out of use of force.”Let’s, collectively invest in peace and bring the closure to this perpetual conflict instead of wining it,” he added. The Adviser also sensitized the participants over the regional security environment and stressed that the US and the West should play a positive role in maintaining security of the region which over a period has become quite fragile. Nasser Janjua highlighted character and role of Pakistan in recent history and the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in on-going war against terrorism, saying Pakistan has lost over 60,000 lives and billions of dollars in the war. He also congratulated APP for holding conference that would help to change negative perception created by certain media outlets against and about Pakistan.

Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil in his brief address said free and vibrant media was guarantor of people’s rights and protector of democracy. Shafqat Jalil said there were over 100 television channels, over 75 FM radio channels and over 2000 newspapers and periodicals in the country. He said that freedom of expression and access to information was guaranteed under the Constitution.

Earlier, Managing Director of APP Masood Malik thanked participants and stated that media cooperation and media partnership were inevitable for better understanding and APP would continue its efforts to connect media outlets through it platform.