Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at Mall Road protesters

ISLAMABAD : As political parties unite to protest at the Mall Road in Lahore demanding justice for the Model Town incident, Minister for State for Information Marriyum Aurangzab said the nation has shunned these defeated elements and conspirators.

The state minister addressing media said that gathering in Lahore of three ‘political cousins’ is ongoing who have been rejected by the public, and this will be evident in the next general elections.

She accused the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri of spread discord and incitement at the wrong time, and said these ‘unknown persons’ were making political predictions from the top of containers.

“At a time when the nation is passing through a phase, a cleric comes from Canada to spread hate against a democratic government,” she said adding the motive and elements behind this political gathering must all be probed.

She said that the several political speeches will be made but no one will be able to boast about successful even one single project. “The hate speeches that will be made against the government, I call on the chief justice to issue contempt of court over them as well.”

She asked where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who was bragging about accountability, was present when the National Assembly was passing important legislations such as military courts and constitutional delimitations.

She questioned the state of accountability when all political parties are united against the PML-N. “At a time when CPEC was coming to the nation, they were still atop of containers. Now they are still there,” she said.

She called on political opponents to serve the nation with the same zeal and enthusiam as they set up containers. “Pakistan is currently in a state of war against terrorism,” she said.

