Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned Bollywood film actress Sridevi. In a statement the minister said that Sridevi was a versatile actress who proved her mettle in showbusiness through stellar performances in several films. She said that her fans all over the world were mourning her sudden death. She expressed heartfelt condolences with the family members of the deceased actress.

Orignally published by APP