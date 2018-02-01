Marriyum asks media to uphold truth

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Minster of State for Information, Broadcasting National Heritage and National History Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged the journalists to wield their pen in a responsible manner and uphold truth. While administering oath of office to the newly elected office bearers of district union of journalist/press club here this afternoon, she said that media enjoyed full freedom and free flow of information was one of the priorities of the PML (N) Government

She said that due to the vision of former PM Nawaz Sharif the terrorist incidents in the country have been decreased to great extent. The CPEC is the biggest gift of former PM which would change the destiny of the nation adding that fifty billion dollar investment came into Pakistan due to this project. The present regime has also overcome load shedding and has added 11,000 megawatts to the national grid.