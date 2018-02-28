Marriyum announces first ever film and cultural policy

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the first ever film and cultural policy of the country at the conclusion of a three-day National Artists Convention and CPEC Cultural Caravan at PNCA here today, which would come into force immediately.

The policy envisages formally according the status of industry to the film industry; establishment of finance fund and film academy; building of film studios; restoration of the Directorate of Films and Publications and abolition of duty on import of film equipment, film censor fee and sales tax; inclusion of artists in the health scheme and 70% rebate to the foreign film producers on travelling allowance and eatables. The policy also stipulates that on national days only the Pakistani films would be screened.

Film studios will be set up under the public private partnership and the Government will provide land for the project. 80% rebates would also be given as far as the construction of cenimas are concerned.

Under the cultural policy the focus will be on building cultural infrastructure; promotion of visual and performing arts and theatre; promotion of music and other arts development and preservation sites of folk and tradition culture as well as archaeological places; inculcating cultural principles and priorities into the younger generation and documentation of extra-ordinarily strong culture, literature and traditions. It also includes Film, Radio & TV as mode of promoting diversity of culture.Â

The minister while thanking the artists for their participation in the convention and making the effort to gather the artists at one platform a success. She said that the vision about the film and cultural policy was the initiative of the former Prime Minister who tasked her to complete that unfinished undertaking when she was made the minister. She said that the people associated with the film industry gave me lot of respect which really encouraged her in accelerating the process. She said that the launching of the film and cultural policy was a great honour for her.

The minister said that the scourge of terrorism not only caused losses in men and material during the last 30-35 years but also badly affected the film industry.—APP

