Married woman and her alleged paramour gunned down

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A painful accident took place at village Murad Jagir where a mother of two kids and her alleged paramour was shot dead on suspicion of having illicit relations by her husband and her brother-in-law with Kalashnikov, in the precinct of Mouladad Police Station, in Jacobabad district, on Tuesday.

Manzoor Soomro, the WHC, of aforesaid police station confirmed the incident and told this scribe that a mother of two kids identified as Giramul of 25, wife of Sabir Jakhrani and her alleged paramour identified as Niaz Ahmed Jakhrani were shot dead by her husband named Sabir Ali with the help of his brother named Farooque Ahmed Jakhrani on having suspicion of illicit relations with Kalashnikov and managed to escape from place of incident after committing heinous crime.

Following on the information, area police rushed on the spot and transported the bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad from where both the bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

