Married woman abducted at gunpoint

Chiniot

Armed men kidnapped a married woman at gunpoint here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Lalian police station jurisdiction in Chiniot where five armed men abducted a married woman in the broad day light.

Heirs of the kidnapped woman held protest demonstration against the incident and demanded the police to arrest the abductors and rescue the lady.

The police after registering a case against the kidnappers started raids to rescue the abducted woman and arrest the culprits.—INP

