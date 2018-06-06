Married lady appeals for legal protection

Staff Report

Badin

A young lady Fahmida Manganhar, inhabitant of Chuhar Jamali, has married with Sijjad Ali Mallah, resident of Badin appealed for legal protection.

While talking with journalist Fahmida Manganhar said she has married with Sijjad Ali on his own will and intention but her relatives were intending to murder her for such love marriage.

She said they were being threatened of huge loss adding she appealed to Chief Minister of Sindh, IG Sindh police, SSP Badin and other high ups for legal protection to her and her husband.