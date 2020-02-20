Marriages draft will ensure religious freedom: Augustine

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine said that hopefully, the Punjab Christian marriages draft will cater to the technological needs of the 21st century as well as the interests of all religious denomination with special regard to the individual’s fundamental right to religious freedom.

He was presiding over a consultation session to discuss the draft rules of Punjab Christian marriages at new minister block’s committee room on Thursday. HR&MA Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed briefed the chair that in recent past few cases were reported where allegedly human smuggling was committed involving marriages of Christian girls with Chinese nationals.

On the direction of SC of Pakistan, HR&MA Department Punjab reviewed the administrative segments of the Christian Marriage Act, 1872 where Section 83 of the act empowers the provincial government to make rules for the preparation and submission of returns of marriage solemnized under the Act.

Research officer Shoaib Zafar presented a detailed report regarding the preparation of draft and briefed that department has introduced a procedure to receive names of all persons who fall within the provision of section 5(1) and (2) of the Act and are duly authorized to solemnize marriages.

The draft rules cover the process of preparation and submission of returns of the marriages, as well as necessary linked procedures to ensure effective and error-free mechanism of preparation and submission of returns of marriages.

The linked provision includes the setup and management of the database of the authorized person under section 5 of the Christian marriage act, 1872.

Bishops admired the role of HR&MA to protect rights of minorities and shared their experiences, also proposed various opinions included relevant embassy clearance of person belong to abroad, issuance of NOC, thumb impression and marital status should be added on the draft.

The minister said that this was initial session and draft will be finalized after further sessions for the mutual consideration of all stakeholders. The session attended by Dr Majeed Abel, Bishop Daniel Ibrahim, Bishop Dr. Dominic Javed, registrar General Ali Akbar, representative of local government and officials of HR&MA Department.