Marriage before or after election, Bilawal to plan soon

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari amused journalists with his witty reply in response to a question about his marriage plans. A reporter threw a question at Bilawal during his press talk at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday whether he was going to marry soon. “Comprehensive strategy meetings are underway, and we are planning an exact time plan. Whether I should marry before the elections or after the elections. Similarly, we are also pondering whether to marry one only or one each from four provinces… and also evaluating its electoral impact. As soon our strategy is finalized I will share it with you,” he amusingly replied prompting laughter in the conference hall. Earlier, in his talk, Bilawal threatened to stage a long march, if the government attempted to reverse the 18th Amendment.

He said that democracy and 18th Amendment were under assault in the country. Bilawal said that PPP had brought the 18th Amendment in collaboration with all the political parties and after a prolonged political struggle. The PPP leader said that they would defend the constitutional amendment at every cost. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was a soft target for journalists and added that they did not get angry over criticism. He said that PPP did not use tactics against journalists alike other parties did.

