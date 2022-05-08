Marri attributes dirty politics to Imran Khan

The Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Saturday attributed dirty politics, character assassination to former prime minister Imran Khan.

She said Khan’s government had only contributed to inflation, unemployment and economic miseries in the country.

“Khan has lost his senses after his ouster. And, today, he is inciting violence and creating chaos in Pakistan,” the minister said while addressing supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party in Khipro, Sanghar district.

“If Khan had spent more days in the power, he would have plunged the country in a more dangerous situation,” she added.

She praised the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said the people would always remember the struggle of PPP’s Chairman for removing PTI led inept, incompetent and insensitive government.

She expressed her displeasure at the unruly incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi and strongly condemned it.

On the occasion some notables from the Grand Democratic Alliance including Allah Bachayo Thebo, M Eshaq Thebo, Muhammad Yakoob Thebo and others joined the PPP.