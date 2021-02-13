Marquee owner booked on illegal construction charges

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik took notice of the illegal constructions in the city on Saturday and ordered to register a case against responsible.

As per details, the building plan for construction of Top Haven Marquee turned out to be fake on initial inquiry while the officers and officials of the planning department of the Metropolitan Corporation were involved in the initial inquiry. Umair Tawfiq, owner of Illegal Commercial Marquee Top Haven in China Chowk on four kanals and 16 marlas land without commercialization and without approving the building plan. The building plan of Top Haven Mega Commercial Marquee has been revealed to be fake. A case was registered against owner Umair Tawfiq on the complaint of Assistant Metropolitan Officer Amna Javed. A case has been registered against Umair Tawfeeq under sections 420, 468 and 471 for disclosing a fake building plan. When the Chief Secretary Punjab took notice of the fake map of Marquee, an inquiry was started.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik directed the Administrator Metropolitan Corporation to inquire into the matter. And computer operator Shahid Islam assisted in the fake building plan. Two officers of the LDA Commercialization Wing have also been charged with commercialization of illegal marquee. The map submitted by owner Umair Tawfiq turned out to be fake but the fake map was forged by Assistant MOP Amna Javed. Samira Chauhan was posted in Assistant MO Planning Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone during the approval of the map. The illegal marquee was built under the guise of Corona Lockdown. A petition was filed against Umair Tawfeeq in Assistant MO Planning Amna Javed Police Station Race Course after a fake signature was revealed. Influential provincial government ministers put pressure on MCL officials to stop registration of FIR After completing the construction of the marquee, the fake map was provided to MCL.

Punjab intensifies vaccination of frontline workers: Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that Punjab has intensified the vaccination process of healthcare workers and over 70,000 staff shall be vaccinated within 21 days.

The Minister was speaking to the Video Conference of the National Command and Control Center having a presence from Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan. Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department.