Markets in Capital present dilapidated look due to inefficiency of MCI, CDA: ICCI

ISLAMABAD : Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ever since the election of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) has adopted the unhealthy approach of ignoring development works in markets due to which the markets of federal capital were presenting a dilapidated look.

He called upon the MCI and CDA to focus on better development of markets so that business activities could flourish and local economy could be further strengthened. He said this while talking to a delegation of local traders that called on him on his return from foreign tour.

Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI was also present at the occasion. Baser Daud, Khalid Chaudhry, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Tahir Mahmood and others were in the delegation.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that business community was playing leading role in the economic development of the country as they were promoting business activities, creating new jobs and improving revenue of the country.

Therefore, it was essential that MCI, CDA and all other relevant local organizations should pay urgent attention to resolve the key issues of business community and facilitate the private sector in every possible way so that business activities could boost in the city and local economy could further grow.