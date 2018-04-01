Marketing positive levers of peace

Dr Sheikh Waleed Rasool

TO gear up the multidimensional efforts in back and forth, in order to put Pakistan in financial action task force (FTPF) gray watch list, in Paris, on 20th. February by USA and her western allies is serious foreign policy buzz though, brunt was deferred till June. It added salt to injury while shook shekels of every patriotic Pakistani in particular and peace loving community facing terror in general. It needs brain storming, to know, how such issues are to be tackled in future when habitants of Pakistan and her security machine had paid huge cost to beat the terrorism and terror networks . It is not enough to chill in cozy, that Pakistan was already in the FTPF list in 2012-2015, hence, there is nothing to worry. It carries serious, series of national and international implications besides economical one. FTPF can’t be analyzed in isolation as it carries grave side effects both domestically and globally. To dent the image of Pakistani internationally at one hand and other side to hamper the wining campaign launched by Pakistani security forces domestically to eradicate the menace of terrorism, is matter of survival for humanity and Pakistan.

It is hot subject internationally, how Pakistan batten down the hatches and pondered to safeguard her global face when lethal propaganda by multi-forces, through multinational channels had precipitated with serious implications, though, Pakistan emerged as a mega global player, which not only, successfully tackled the various manifestations of terrorism and terrorists but uprooted it effectively, though at huge cost. The state machinery not only restored security situation of her motherland but did not eroded the sovereignty of any other nation as was witnessed in post 9/11 scenario. There are dozens hard proof to establish, that, terrorism was aided and supported by outside forces and non state actors were heavy funded proxies. The people caught during operation ‘Zarebe-Azam’ and ‘Rahe-najat”, the equipment captured, the ammunition dumped, the financial rackets and safe heavens are major examples, besides the people who surrendered voluntarily and had recorded the confession statements about their respective networks and terror funding.

There is no iota of doubt in it, that, Pakistan army and her intelligence machine had made the remarkable job by breaking the well knitted, well planed, well equipped, overt and covert networks, therefore, emerged as professionally disciplined and formidable force having highest degree of resilience and high morale to break the web of series of networks of terrorism and ultimately diluted it. Indeed Pakistani came out from the terror hysteria which once crippled everyday life in Pakistan. The subtle and peaceful environment is now major catalyst to improve her economy but international image of Pakistan is still in severe stress under global radar which demands correction. In order to improve international image Pakistan shall take necessary measures to use positive levers while marketing her expertise of counter-terrorism skill. This sort of expertise had vast global market. This is specialized ability which requires the field experience, therefore, this special expertise can’t be gained until and unless the trainee had not the professional and leadership acumen to trace the terror networks and then to dismantle and dilute it though Pakistani forces were having meager sources and waere not equipped with international standard equipment.

Pakistan shall advocate through diplomatic channels the offer of technical knowhow to the nations working under umbrella of UN, which are facing hazards of terrorism. It will introduce our true saga, though, Pakistan will not insist on financial gains in emergency cases and boots in foreign soil. To introduce this skill in global security market will at least bring Pakistan masses plight in international community radar. Foreign ministry can offer this expertise voluntarily on the UN request. Pakistan is already helping KSA and other small nations besides helped Sirilanka to tackle the terrorism and terrorist networks, which was successful venture of proficiency of Pakistan security machine. Pakistan can offer United Nations such counter-terrorism expertise in the shape of experts. World can benefit by this expertise in UN peace missions because Pakistan had glorious track record to send 140,000 troops in 44 missions and had sacrificed its 140 soldiers life for UN peace missions since 1960. The Minister of Defence had once put this advice to the under Secretary General of Field Services (USG-DFS) Atul Khary but this did not sustain with consistency. To build the narrative of peace at multinational levels will bring Pakistan’s vital peace levers in the limelight. It is not only the service of Pakistan to market the peace levers but alternative tools to be used for service to humanity and build peace constituency globally.

— The writer is working at Professor at Riphah International University in Islamabad.