Marketers must highlight Pakistan’s success stories globally: Syed Fakhar

With Pakistan’s growing economy and demographic strength, the country is progressing sustainably and is expected to attract a number of foreign investors in different sectors. The country has huge untapped potential and there are immense opportunities in various sectors with lucrative market size and favorable environment that foreign organizations must explore.

These views were expressed by Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, K-Electric during his presentation at Marketing Conference 2019, organized by the Marketing Association of Pakistan. Fakhar has represented the country on various international platforms and forums. He has over 20 years of lea dership experience and has successfully led several businesses and turnarounds.

As marketers it is our responsibility to highlight the strengths our country possesses in the form of effective success stories globally, be it recognizing the large market size with over 200 million of population, self-sufficiency in food production, emergence of large middle class, abundance of natural resources and the list goes on. He further said that today virtually every company is leveraging the digital frontier and sharing effective customer experiences across all channels. Marketers must realize that the customer journey should evolve as the customer interacts with your brand from in-store, to mobile, email, online, sales and support.

To champion customer satisfaction and achieve business results, every touch point a customer has with your organization must be relevant, anticipated and effortless. Today, marketing is increasingly responsible for the entire customer experience than ever before and its influence is beyond just customer acquisition.Regarding K-Electric, he shared that KE’s transformation, from an under-utilized strategic asset before 2009 into a leading energy player, represented one of the global power industry’s most well-recognized operational turnaround stories.

Over the years KE has achieved substantial progress and improvement, subsequently leading to an operational and financial turnaround of the company.

He also quoted a recent global report which showed that 91% of companies say that their marketing teams have a strong executive voice. “As marketing continues to spearhead digital transformation and its influence in guiding the customer journey continues to grow, several growth areas will lead marketing strategy in the future,” Fakhar concluded.

