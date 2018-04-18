Market of GM seeds to grow further in coming years

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Experts have predicted that global market of genetically modified seeds market would grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 10% in coming years. While expecting growth they considered revenue generated through sales of corn seeds, soybean seeds, cotton seeds, canola seeds and other seeds to farmers of GM crops. Forecasting was based on the projected demand for GM seeds worldwide.

This shows that GM crops have been widely adopted since their introduction and are continuously going to increase with more approvals. It is pertinent to mention that developing countries are more tend towards adopting Biotech crops. Every year more farmers are using this technology to produce more quality products to meet the food and feed demands arising due to increasing population.

Biotech crop market value is increasing day by day and it proves that adoption rate has also increased. The market value of the global biotech crop market is based on the sale price of biotech seeds.

According to the study of International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), the accumulated global value for the 20 years’ period, since biotech crops were first commercialized in 1996, is estimated at $164.624 billion. $11 billion (72%) of the US$15.8 billion biotech crop market was in industrial countries and $4.8 billion (28%) was in developing countries including Pakistan.

Experts believe that, with the increased use of genetically modified seeds Pakistan can fight malnutrition and will be able to reach closer to the target of achieving food security. With the growing population, Pakistan needs to focus on increased use of technology for better yield of crops.

According to world food program, Pakistan ranks 77th out of 109 on the Global Food Security Index and Six out of 10 Pakistanis are food insecure. Pakistan is an agriculture base country with more than 47% of its population dependent relative on agriculture as a means of living. This segment contributes 24% to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Agriculture alone contributes 70% of its foreign exchange. Unless it maintains stable growth rates, its economy will endure hugely. A long term vision needs to be taken into consideration to benefit from latest technology available in terms of GM seeds and how other countries are taking advantage from it.