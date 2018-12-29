Market Linkage exhibition held for rural entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A two-days Market Linkage Exhibition was held under the auspices of the Kaarvan Crafts Foundation at the Packages Mall here for the rural women entrepreneurs to bid farewell to a wonderful year 2018 in a befitting and enthusiastic manner.

Exhibition quite appropriately titled “Udaan” enabled a good number of resilient women entrepreneurs from farm flung villages not only to showcase their handicrafts but also sell their craft products and also take orders for deliveries later on.

During the two-days the exhibition was in progress, it attracted karge number of people from different walks of life, who went around the stalls so displayed and purchased the crafts of their choice and selection in good numbers.

Quite interestingly, many of these rural women entrepreneurs have also been digitally been enabled by Kaarvan Crafts Foundation through a comprehensive digital literacy training programme with the help of Samsung . As such, anyone can buy directly from these artisan entrepreneurs by visiting www.aanganpk.com. These female artisans from rural areas are part of the Kaarvan Crafts Foundation and Department for International Development (DFID) Britain’s Women economic Empowerment Programme (WEE) in collaboration with The British Asian Trust.

Prominent visitors from different fields including social entrepreneur Maria Imar, actor and model Rehmat Ajmal,R.J. Rizwan, Kaarvan’s Goodwill Ambassador Sophoya Anjum and R,J, Sophie and prominent artist, educationist and human rights activist Salima Hashmi also created a flutter of change by visiting almost all the stalls and interacting with the resilient rural women.

According to Mr Shahroze Khan of the Kaarvan Crafts Foundation, exhibition “ Udraan” was all about giving wings to passion, dreams and positive change which was very well enjoyed equally by the rural women entrepreneurs as well as the visitors.

