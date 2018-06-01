Marked improvement has been introduced in healthcare sector: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reviewed the pace of work at the revamping project of Model THQ Hospital, Kamoke on Thursday. He went to different wards where he spoke to patients and inquired after their health.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that marked improvement has been introduced in healthcare sector and added that transforming the hospitals as healing points was his mission which is being fulfilled by him.

Today, hospitals are equipped with latest machines, high quality medicines and modern labs and the patients are being best treated by the doctors. Talking to the media, he said that plan has been devised to revamp hundred THQ hospitals along with modernization of DHQ hospitals. Work is in progress on 15 selected THQ hospitals and Kamoke THQ hospital is one of them. Under this programme, new sections are included and the standard of healthcare facilities has also been improved to facilitate the patients.

He said that revamping of Kamoke THQ hospital will be completed soon and added that revamping of 85 THQ hospitals will be completed in the first year of the next government if an opportunity is again accorded by Allah Almighty. It is for the first time that ordinary people are getting same medicines which were accessible to the elite of the society and six billion rupees are spent on the provision of free medicines during the current fiscal year.

He said that modern labs have been established in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Bahawalpur and along with it; Jinnah Interchange has also been constructed in Gujranwala with a cost of seven billion rupees. He said that shadows of darkness of load-shedding have been removed from the country due to the efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-N government and people are getting electricity despite the fact that today is the hottest day.

During last five years, more than ten thousand megawatt electricity has been generated, he added. On the other side, there is Khan Sahib who is not avoiding U-turn and leveling allegations even in the holy month of Ramadan. He said that KPK government produced minus six megawatt electricity while the performance of Sindh government is even the worst than it. He said that Pakistan will not be transformed through lies and allegations rather it will move forward through hard work, honesty and trust.

He said that Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution regarding delaying of general elections but the nation is not ready to accept delay in elections in any case. Difficulties would arise with regard to delay of elections, he added. Replying to the question of the media, he said that there is no room for falsehood and allegations in the politics of public service and people will decide that who have served them and who had wasted their time.

If an opportunity is accorded by Allah Almighty, Karachi and Peshawar will be developed as Lahore and Sindh and KPK will be made another Punjab with regard to development. Niazi Sahib has wasted time of the nation and devastated the KPK province. Would now he say that Lahore will be another Peshawar?

The nation has to decide that if they require a nation-building leadership or the ones that had obstructed the journey of development through sit-ins. To another question, Shahbaz Sharif said that elections should be held in time as there is no room for any delay in it. If an opportunity is accorded then continued hard work will be carried out and Pakistan will be progressed to surpass India during the next five years with regard to economic development, concluded the Chief Minister.