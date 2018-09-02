Marked change witnessed in PTV news bulletins: BBC

A marked changed was being witnessed in PTV news’ ‘Khabarnama’ following \censorship abolishing by the new federal government, reported BBC Pushto Service.

After taking charge, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced ending political censorship from the state run Television’s news bulletins.

BBC contacted the staff of PTV to get first hand information about the veracity of government’s claims that whether the opposition parties are being given adequate coverage and their criticism on the government is being aired or otherwise.

A significant change has been witnessed in order to airing news stories in PTV bulletins, after the abolishing of censorship by the federal government, a producer working in PTV Centre Peshawar, requesting anonymity told BBC.

Sharing details of the priority list of news stories, the producer said, earlier PTV used to air the news stories of Prime Minister, followed by President and federal ministers. Chief Minister’s activities were aired after the ministers.

Likewise the news/activities of judges and Chief of Army staff (COAS) were given prominent coverage.

According to PTV producer now the priority of airing news has changed altogether. In the priority of news stories aired last week, the news of Prime Minister was aired at serial no 20. In the same news bulletin, the activities of opposition were aired prior to PM’s activities.

He said in past the criticism on sitting government was not made part of any news bulletins. But now the news stories criticizing the government are regular feature of news bulletins. No matter opposition criticize the government or any other, member of opposition, the news bulletin gives it adequate coverage.

A journalist working in PTV, Islamabad told BBC that they had been directed to ensure more coverage to opposition leaders on PTV news bulletins as compared to past.

He said such types of directions he had received for the first time in his four years long service.

He said a new change is that PTV has also started covering social media’s trend, it was not allowed earlier. —APP

