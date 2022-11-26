England’s premier fast bowler Mark Wood is a doubt for the first test against Pakistan after not having completed the necessary preparation since recovering from a hip injury suffered during the World Cup.

The niggle kept him out of the semifinal against India and the final against Pakistan for the eventual T20 champions.

With a busy schedule ahead and with ample replacements in the team, England has reportedly decided not to risk the speedster for the first test beginning on December 1st in Rawalpindi.

Wood is reportedly still in England and will link up with the team this week.

The 32-year-old only recently returned to international cricket after missing the summer through injury.

He was a constant nuisance for the Pakistani batters during the T20 series before the World Cup with his express pace proving vital to his team’s success.

However, Wood’s absence from the squad’s warm-up game in Abu Dhabi was reportedly not due to injury but for the pacer to rest.

Both he and batter Harry Brook were given two weeks at home after the World Cup to recuperate after being the only two players in all three first-team squads before the end of the year.

With Mark Wood missing the first test against Pakistan, England did get some reprieve in the form of Liam Livingstone who is expected to make the playing XI.

Wood’s absence could even open up a spot for Rehan Ahmed if England decides to go for two specialist spinners, making him the youngest Englishman to make a test debut.