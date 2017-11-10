Mark visits Mardan to see UK support

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The UK Minister of Asia and the Pacific was Thursday the guest of honour at an event to celebrate the completion of construction work at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Mardan. Mark Field, the first British Minister to visit Mardan for over a decade, also visited a model police station.

The UK, through UK Aid, supports the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to improve public services. The UK has funded an ambitious programme of school construction and repairs, as part of a wider programme of technical support and stipends to improve the quality of education and the number of children going to school. The UK is also funding improving access for women in KP to the criminal justice system, and have introduced Women’s Desks in police stations across the province.

The Minister also met with the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He later met with the chairman of PTI, Imran Khan. Mark Field, Minister for the Pacific and Asia, said: “It was a real pleasure to see the work that the UK is doing to improve the lives of people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In particular, I was inspired by the commitment and energy of the teachers and students at the Girl’s Secondary School, and I am proud of the work the UK has done to improve their school, and schools like it across the region.