Mariyam Nafees, husband set temperature soaring with new bold photoshoot

Lollywood starlet Mariyam Nafees has remained in the limelight as she wooed fans with her sizzling looks, setting couple goals with her husband.

The Diyar e Dil star is delightfully married to Amaan Ahmed and spending quality time with the love of her life. The lovebirds stunned fans with globetrotting as they love to wander around the globe.

Lately, the 29-year-old took to her social media where she posted some sizzling pictures of her with her husband, oozing oomph.

Known for having a bold persona, Mariyam lately flaunted public display of affection, sharing lovely moments from the stunning beach. The snaps show the couple, posing in a pool, setting the temperature high.

She captioned that “Girl is obsessed with this man and the beach?”

Pictures Courtesy: mariyam.nafees/Instagram

As the pictures went viral, social media users showered love on the two.

For the unversed, Mariyam Nafees appeared in several projects including Mujhe Jeenay Do, Aik Thi Misaal, Dil Banjaara, Khaani, and Ishq Tamasha. She made her film debut with the rom-com Chain Aye Na.