Maritime Investment Pivotal for economic revival of country: DG PMSA

Maritime investment is pivotal for economic revival of the country, said Rear Admiral MirzaFoad Amin Baig (HI), Director General, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a seminar held at International Islamic University (IIU) on the topic of “Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s role in security and economy of Pakistan”.

The activity was jointly organized by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), Department of Politics and IR and PMSA at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the university on Wednesday that was attended by a hundred of students of the social sciences faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PMSA said that Pakistan Navy has the best tactics and war strategies with an approach to deal with the enemy with iron hands. He also highlighted the importance of the role and activity of Pakistan Navy in the region by informing about the details such as international collaborations, exercise and a large security patrol.

He also informed about the importance of the potential of trade and resources Pakistan has in maritime. He opined that Maritime is a treasure that requires due utilization saying that it can play a major role in a country’s economic stability.

Talking about the advancements in the Pakistan Navy, he said the last decade witnessed phenomenal advancement in the Pakistan Navy in terms of resources and arsenal such as induction of new ships, offshore patrol vessels, surface fleet, aircrafts and UAVs . He added that soon the Pakistan Navy will have AIP engine equipped submarines to surprise the enemy.

Rear Admiral MirzaFoad Amin Baig also spoke on the contribution and importance of Pakistan Navy in success and security of CPEC telling that soon Gawadar will have a naval base for its protection.