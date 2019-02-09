Maritime Expo to help explore resources to secure future growth

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Emphasizing the development of shipping and fishing industry, former Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Retd. Arifullah Hussaini said that in order to increase exports and promote tourism, the unexplored avenues need to be tapped, adding Pakistan’s coast and waters had great foreign exchange generation potential. He was speaking at the inauguration of 3-day International Maritime & Sea Board Asia Exhibition & Conference, which is scheduled to start from March 05, 2019.

The event is being organized by E-commerce Gateway. Hussaini encouraged the business community to share their vision regarding development of shipping and fishing sector, textiles and other sectors. He said Pakistan and Arabian Sea are the strategic axis of the world, and in this backdrop the country needs to focus on blue economy i.e. developing maritime resources on modern lines. Patron-in-chief of United Business Group S.M Muneer, President FPCCI Daru Khan Achakzai, Senior Vice President FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Vice President FPCCI Ismail Sattar, Khalid Tawwab, President E-commerce Khursheed Nizam, Canptain Haleem and leaders of shipping and fishing industry spoke at the soft launching of International Maritime & Sea Board Exhibition and Conference at Federation House, Karachi.

Vice Admiral Retd. Arifullah Hussaini said ‘connectivity’ is the secret of the power of USA; China adopted the same model and established a network of roads and railways, which is now touching Gwadar. Pakistan’s sea is safe against storms, which enables year-long business operations.

He said the business community should prepare their recommendations for the promotion of maritime investment, so that the resources could be tapped at the optimal level. Hussaini said that the world has rejected the conventional approach, therefore cutting-edge technology needs to be adopted for the development of this sector.

UBG Chief S.M Muneer said Pakistan is only earning $500 million worth of foreign exchange from its maritime sector adding that if the business community is facilitated, the number could be increased to $2.0 billion, as the business will direct their resources towards profitable avenues. He said with the support of government and reforms package, country’s exports are likely to reach $27 billion this fiscal year. President FPCCI Daru Khan said FPCCI will support the government in its endeavor of straightening economic issues and urged to reactivate Marine Investment Board to develop the coast and marine tourism.

He underlined the need of modern technology to develop Pakistan’s seafood industry and exports.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said conventional ways of fishing and nets need to be replaced with modern techniques adopted by the rest of world. He said the Maritime Exhibition and Conference being organized by E-commerce Gateway would serve as a catalyst in development and promotion of Pakistan’s maritime industry.

Former President FPCCI and UBG leader Khalid Tawab urged the federal government to play its due role in the development of shipping industry and reviving Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and underlined the need of fishermen training, improvement of storage system and up-gradation of auction halls on international standards.

