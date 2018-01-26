Maritime for economic growth

INDEED sea-borne trade is one of the key factors driving the growth these days. GIVEN the progress achieved by different countries including Korea, China and Japan and many other countries by focusing on different segments of maritime sector, there is no doubt that Pakistan, having long deep sea shores, can also achieve the same and stimulate economic activities with the right kind of interventions in the sector.

This very point was also very pertinently highlighted by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while talking to a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry who emphasized the need of streamlining the maritime – the one which is rightly considered to be one of the most strategic, oldest, most open and highly competitive sectors in the world. One of the important segments of the maritime sector is the shipbuilding industry. Though our Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Limited established in the mid-fifties is catering for shipbuilding, ship repair and general heavy engineering but it is time to not only expand and modernize this shipyard but also establish more such facilities with the cooperation of private sector, thus making it a catalyst to building the industrial structure capable enough to design and construct such state-of-the-art ocean going vessels that not only meet domestic requirements but also could be exported. As shipbuilding is a highly capital intensive industry so strong government support and political stability as well as involvement of private sector are some of the prerequisites to take forward this industry. In fact an approval has also been given by the government for setting up a shipyard at Gwadar with a capacity to construct up to six hundred thousand deadweight tons of vessels and we have no doubt in saying that complete operationalization of Gwadar port will give further impetus to the development of the sector. Whilst new shipyards are on the cards, it is also important that due focus is also given to the proper training of the youth in the sector – the boom of which will definitely create hundreds of thousands of new jobs. For this purpose, linkages could be established between the industry and the educational institutions so that the youth could get hand on experience.

