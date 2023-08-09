Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the Maripur truck stand should be built as per 1996 master plan and all encroachments from the truck stand will be removed immediately.The Mayor Karachi while visiting the Maripur truck stand, said that the shops built on the nala if built illegally, will be demolished too.

He said that 60 per cent of the money received from the truck stand as parking fees and MUCT charges will be spent on the improvement of the truck stand, road construction, water and sewerage works. A committee has been formed to settle issues related to ground rent, MUCT and parking fees at the truck stand, he added.

Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party South,Karamullah Waqasi, Chairman Kemari Town Humayun Khan, UC Chairman Ghulam Hussain, Karachi Goods Carrier Association President Noor Khan Niazi, Heads of relevant departments of KMC and members of Sindh Truck Owners Associations and truck owners were also present on this occasion. Barrister Murtaza Wahab was told that 441 fake leases were issued in Maripur truck stand, of which 17 leases were cancelled by the High Court as a result of a case.

He was told that the space was insufficient for a truck stand, therefore, 1000 acres of land should be given for the new truck stand to meet the needs of next 50 years. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Senior Director of anti-encroachment to remove all encroachments on the truck stand immediately. He said that apart from the truck stand, the parking that is happening on Hawkes Bay, Gulbai and the entire Maripur road should be eliminated.

He also directed the Director Land to set up a counter at the truck stand for recovery of annual Rs 4200 ground rent. The Mayor Karachi also announced the formation of a committee on this occasion which includes Chairman Kemari Town Humayun Khan concerned UC Chairman, Additional Director Finance Wasi Usmani and a representative of Karachi Goods Carrier Association.

This committee will settle the matters related to ground rent, MUCT and parking fees at the truck stand by mutual consent. The Mayor Karachi visited the office of the Sindh Goods Carrier Association Office and the truck stand and said that chock gutter lines will be cleared at the truck stand and cleaning arrangements will be made to improve it.

He said that the problems faced by the truck owners will be solved, encroachments, illegal leases, stormwater drains and water supply problems will be solved. Goods are delivered from Karachi to the entire country through these trucks worth billions of rupees, so it is our responsibility to solve the problems of truck owners, he observed.