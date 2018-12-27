Marine pollution is known to be one of the most common types of environmental pollution in Pakistan, which has affected the entire sea water. The water contamination has been destroying the aquatic life. Most of the species are dying because the environment is not suitable for them to stay alive. Most of pollutants of industries and other domestic contaminants are thrown near or in sea water which completely change the quality of water. The industrial wastes are very poisonous because most of them are chemicals which are residues of many products. When these chemicals are mixed with water, the toxicity of water increases due to which life can’t be stabilised in water.

Marine pollution disturbs the food chain of marine life too. A recent survey concluded that some aquatic species like dolphin and aquatic tortoise are such water animals whose number is very rare. In Pakistan’s seas, their species had decreased from 18,000 to 7000 during two years. The marine specialists consider the marine pollution one of the main reasons for these species extinction. Every week, hundreds of thousands of different aquatic animals death bodies are found in different sea shores of Pakistan. There has been no management by the government to stop marine pollution. None of the people should be permitted to throw the garbage at sea shores. There is an urgent need to take speedy action so as to secure the marine life and concerned authorities must swing into action.

MAHJABEEN HASSAN

Via email

