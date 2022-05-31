Marin Cilic put on a clinical display to eliminate Daniil Medvedev from the French Open on a day where his loss was not the biggest surprise.

Earlier in the day last year’s finalist, Stefanos Tstisipas, was also sent packing by Holger Rune.

Marin Cilic did not put a foot wrong as he easily beat world number two Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-3 6-2 in a lopsided contest to return to the French Open quarter-finals.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion dominated proceedings from the start and finished off the contest in an hour and 45 minutes.

He returns to the last eight stage in Paris for the third time in his career and after a gap of four years.

The Croatian’s domination can be gauged by the fact that he did not face a single breakpoint on serve.

He will next face another Russian in seventh seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

Andrey Rublev managed to eke out a win against Italian Jannik Sinner who retired in their fourth-round match due to injury.

The 20-year-old bidding to make his second quarter-final in Paris after 2020, won the opening set 6-1 before getting treatment on his left knee in the second, which he lost 6-4.

Rublev, the seventh seed, was 2-0 up in the third when Sinner threw in the towel.

Another surprise came earlier in the day when last year’s finalist Stefanos Tstisipas was beaten by Denmark’s teenager Holger Rune.

After two marathon battles, the Greek seemed to have found some rhythm in the previous match but that was shortlived.

The fourth seed Tsitsipas went down 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 against the Dane, who is making his maiden appearance in the men’s tournament.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final on the day as well.

The Norweigian downed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 and will face Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals.