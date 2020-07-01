Mariam Saba selected as member of SAARC-CCI General Assembly

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ms Mariam Saba Chaudhary from Balochistan has been selected a member of SAARC-CCI’s (Chambers of Commerce & Industry) General Assembly for the consecutive second time.

She is first female of Pakistan who selected in SAARC-CCI’s Supreme body in 2018 as General Assembly (GA) member, she continued her 2nd tenure on her seniority. She was selected first time in 2016 representing youth of South Asia and in 2018 she was elected for General Assembly member.

She will continue her 2nd tenure under the presidentship of Iftikhar Ali Malik a known businessman. Pakistan will be hosting SAARC CCI Presidency for next 2 years 20-21.