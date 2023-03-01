Maria B. slams West for peddling ‘gender agendas’ in Pakistani society but netizens disagree

Noted Pakistani designer Maria B. continued to remain in news for her contentious views about the transgender community. The owner of the country’s largest fashion designer remained outspoken in her criticism of practices that were said to be against Pakistani socio-cultural norms.

Lately, Maria dialed up her tirade, after an episode of Sar e Rah in which Muneeb Butt played the character of the intersex individual who is facing discrimination in a conservative society. Nabeel Zafar raked accolades for playing the role of father who helped his son for opting gender, in contrary to practices in South Asian nation.

As the Bulbulay star went viral for teaching his son about trans-values, it irked Maria Butt who took to social media to vent out anger.

In her latest rant, Maria said “This is how you sell your soul… Well done, Pakistan. So, this kid is intersex? And instead of following sharia and getting corrective help to become male or female, his dad is telling him to be gender fluid, like transgenders. Now, will you wake up Pakistan? Is the agenda still not clear? Laanat on all the people who sold their souls and will contribute to the destruction of our kids.”

Her comments on Sare Rah and the trans community did not sit well with social media users who were quick to respond strongly.

Social media reactions:

This show has exposed them more than ever. The character here is intersex but Maria B and her minions continue to spread hate even though they initially claimed that their issue is not with intersex but trans. The fact is that they will always want a minority to hate and oppress. — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) February 28, 2023

This is however not the first time when Maria landed in hot waters as she earlier shared two cents on the trans-themed movie Joyland, and even demanded a ban on movie that faced quite a heat.

She then hit ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring Sajal Aly as it shared a screengrab of Joyland. “We also have dramas promoting Joyland/transgenders subliminally. We are not stupid. We get it!” Maria wrote, calling out makers for selling religious identity.