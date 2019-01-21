Maria acknowledges Pak’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions

Staff Reporter

President of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s meritorious contributions to the United Nation peacekeeping missions and termed it one of the largest countries to have contributed to bringing peace in areas marred by insecurity and unrest.

Ms Fernanda stated this while interacting with faculty members and students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) during her visit to the university.

Ms Fernanda, accompanied by Ms Maleeha Lodhi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, paid a visit to Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) at NUST.

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, along with NUST senior management and faculty received the esteemed guests upon arrival at the main campus.

She also lauded NUST for providing peacekeeping training both to local and foreign troops.

She also mentioned that 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had a direct link with the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which emphasizes on participation and protection of women in the UN missions.

Rector NUST, in his remarks, extended his gratitude to Ms Fernanda for visiting CIPS and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to the UN missions. Besides apprising the dignitaries of NUST accomplishments, he said that female students and faculty members form a good proportion of overall NUST students and teaching staff, respectively, adding the figure is rising with every passing year.

