Mari petroleum sponsors ‘hiking & trekking’

Staff Reporter

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) sponsored hiking and trekking expedition comprising of twelve daring trekkers lead by Dr. Babur Zaheerud Din returned to Islamabad after ten days of hiking and trekking across Barpu and Bualter glaciers near the famous Golden peak at the height of 12300 feet above the sea level.

The majestic golden or Spanthik peak is 7027 meters high located in Rakaposhi and HaramoshMassit. It is a favourite track for climbers who attempt higher elevations in Karakorum Range. The purpose of this hiking and trekking was to familiarize the youth with the spectacular beauty of Pakistan’s Northern areas and the amazing Karakorum mountains, meadows and the terraced fields surrounding them.

Due to excessive use of track by the professional mountaineers, the environment surrounding the track and camp sights have been polluted to a greater degree. Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) being an environment conscious Company sponsored the daring trekkers and provided them an opportunity to explore the magnificient North of Pakistan and also carry out a cleanliness derive at the camp sights and major portions of the beautiful track. The trekking team gave lectures to the local porters and villagers of the area about general cleanliness and disposal of garbage, and physically cleared the polluted area, thus encouraging the locals to maintain the clean environment in one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Lieutenant General Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad (Retd), MD/CEO MPCL congratulated the young trekkers after their successful trip to Golden Peak base camp and assured the continuous support of Mari Petroleum Company to such initiatives in future.

