Mari Petroleum extended rescue activities at Daharki train crash site

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Community support and welfare remains at the heart of Mari Petroleum’s management practices and the Company manifested its resolve when an unfortunate incident took place at Reti area near Daharki Railway Station, where two trains collided resulting in the loss of 65 precious lives and injured more than 100 people.

Mari Petroleum’s Daharki field responded immediately to join the local administration for rescue and relief activities at the train accident site.

In the quickest possible time, Mari Petroleum deployed all of the available resources including specialized medical team, heavy machinery and food/water supplies for survivors and volunteers to augment the efforts of Pak Army and Local administration.

Senior Officials, along with medical and support staff remained on the site till late evening and supported rescue and relief operation.

MPCL spearheaded the emergency response which has been greatly acknowledged by Pak Army officials, District Administration and local community.