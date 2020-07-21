Mari Petroleum discovers gas in Sindh

Observer Report

Karachi

Mari Petroleum Company Limited has announced discovery of gas from its exploratory well Hilal-1, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area, located in Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh.Hilal-1 was spud-in on April 21, 2020 and drilled down to the depth of 1,202m into Sui Main Limestone(SML). The well was drilled with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potentials of SML and Sui Upper Limestone (SUL).

The Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) carried out in SUL Formation flowed gas at a rate of 11 MMSCFD at wellhead flow pressure (WHFP)of 887 Psi at 48/64-inch choke size after acid job. While DSTs carried out in SML Formation also successfully flowed 6.88 MMSCFD of gas with 132 barrels per day of water at WHFP of 804 Psi at 40/64-inch choke size subsequent to acid job.