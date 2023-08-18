Pakistan WAPDA and Army Colours pulled off comprehensive wins on the second day of the 2nd Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at Lt General Retired Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium Ayub Park Rawalpindi on late Wednesday. Pakistan WAPDA outclassed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 7-1 in the first match of the day. Taufiq Arshad netted two goals while Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Ali Ejaz, Ahmed Khan, and Hanan Shahid chipped in with one goal apiece.

The lone goal for PAF was scored by Mohsin Hassan. In the second match, Army Colours trounced Punjab Rangers 5-1. Owais Zahid scored two goals for Army Colours, while Muzamil, Ghazanfar and Wasim Akram netted one goal each. Mohammad Baqir scored the only goal for Punjab Rangers.

In the third match, host team of the tournament, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Pakistan Navy scored each three goals in four quarters, as the players of both sides displayed top quality hockey and amused a handful hockey lovers with the game skills. Arbaaz Ahmed, Umeer Sattar and Arshad Liaquat scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum while Yasir Anwar, Hammad Ali and Mohammad Saber scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy. The match ended 3-3.

On this occasion, Tournament Director Olym-pian Nasir Ali, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, Tournament Organizing Secretary Colonel Mohammad Yameen, Assistant Tournament Director Major Tariq Wark, Assistant Tournament Director Raja Shuja Iqbal, Umpires Manager Zulfikar Hussain, Assistant Umpires Manager Kamran Shah, Assistant Umpires Manager Mubarak Ali. , Event Media Coordinator Zulfikar Baig, and Assistant Media Coordinator Mohammad Hafeez were present in the stadium.