Margret, Shamail discuss issues of mutual interests

Australian High Commissioner Ms Margret Adamson called on the Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmad here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Australian HC and Secretary Water Resources discussed the future steps for implementation of actions agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Water Resources management.

Both the sides agreed to share with each other nominees for constituting the Joint Advisory Committee and work out Annual Work Plan to achieve the objectives set out in the MoU.

The Australian High Commissioner informed that the Australian Experts from ACIAR will be visiting Pakistan during early next year which will engage with provincial Agriculture departments and also with the Ministry of Water and Resources.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp