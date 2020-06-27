Margot Robbie to star in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie

Margot Robbie is reportedly on board to star in a new female-fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

As per reports, the actress is reuniting with ‘Birds of Prey’ screenwriter Christina Hodson for a different take at the swashbuckling fantasy series.

It is learnt that Hodson has been called upon to take the reigns of the new Pirates movie for Disney with Aussie actress Margot the star of the show.

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley had starred in the original trilogy, which became one of the most lucrative film franchises in box office history.

The new project is said to be separate from the already announced reboot of the Pirates franchise that has original writer Ted Elliott at the helm along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.