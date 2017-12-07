Margalla road Islamabad

Means of communication play an instrumental role for accelerating economic development of a country. Proper Road network is important for organised, well-planned mobility of people and goods and services. Margallah road Islamabad from sector D-12 to GT road is an approved project of CDA. Funds were allocated and released to contractor. Work on it did start and resultantly a part of it has also been constructed. But due to red tapism, CDA dispute with contractor and “land encroachment mafia” it still remains an uncompleted project. This road can become a strategic link road, rather a bypass for people coming to Islamabad from many new CDA approved sectors developed on western side of GT road and also from Wah, Taxila and north.

Completion of this road will make approach to main Islamabad city easier as it will shorten the distance, save time and add convenience to thousands of commuters. In this way daily traffic jam witnessed on GT road up to Tarnol and motorway stop Islamabad will be properly managed. In the long run it will not only facilitate growth of trade and business but will provide comfort to daily commuters travelling to and from Islamabad. Expected high traffic flow on Kashmir highway after inauguration of new airport can only be managed by new Margallah road.

We witnessed one of the worst traffic jams on Kashmir highway during Dharna at Faizabad due to unavailability of alternative route and completion of Margallah road is best solution to this problem. Minister for CADD and Mayor/Chairman CDA to look in to real, rational and genuine demand of people to complete Margallah road project by removing all barriers and supervise its completion by giving it same importance as to metro project as thousands of people will get benefit and comfort from this link.

EJAZ ALI KHAN

Islamabad

