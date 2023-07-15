ISLAMABAD – Amid anger and outrage over another alleged rape case in the federal capital, Islamabad police shared shocking revelations.

As the news of the disgraceful incident triggered widespread discussion amidst rising violence cases against women in the country, Islamabad police said the case is being investigated on merit.

A tweet shared by the capital force said the medical report does not confirm sexual assault. Cops also revealed that the victim was a friend of the suspect while the girl, a resident of Sheikhupura, is not cooperating with investigation teams and has not shared any further details about the accused.

ICT further maintained that Margalla trails are fully protected and drone surveillance is underway along with regular patrolling. It said investigators will probe the case from all angles.

ٹریل تھری جنسی زیادتی کے وقوعہ کی تفتیش میرٹ پر عمل میں لائی جارہی ہے۔ مدعیہ کی میڈیکل رپورٹ کے مطابق زیادتی کے شواہد نہیں پائے گئے۔ مدعیہ اور ملزم کے مابین دوستی تھی ۔ مدعیہ پولیس سے تعاون کرنے سے گریزاں ہے اور ملزم کی تفصیلات مہیا نہیں کی ہیں۔ مارگلہ ٹریلز محفوظ ہیں جن کی… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 15, 2023

Earlier, the victim approached police and filed a complaint in which she mentioned being lured to a job opportunity by a man identified as Noman.

The victim said she was looking for a job and received a text from a person around two months back. The man reportedly tricked her to get a job in the education department and asked her to pay Rs50,000.

The man then asked her to visit Rawalpindi for a job interview and he met the woman at a bus stop in Rawalpindi. The man then took the woman with her on the pretext of meeting with a senior officer who will be interviewing job applicants.

The FIR further mentioned that the suspect took the woman to Margalla Hills’ trail 3 and raped her at gunpoint. He later hurled threats to kill her if she share the incident with anyone.