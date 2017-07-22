Margalla hills to get clean-up by volunteers today

Volunteers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will hold a clean-up activity at Margalla Hills on Saturday (today) with an aim to protect the natural green habitat. Desperate from lack of awareness of administration and people, a group of volunteers has taken up the task of cleaning the picnic points at Margalla Hills on their own – collecting garbage left behind by others and bringing it to the nearest disposal area.

The small group through its active volunteers mainly Tassadaq Malik, Irfan Siddique and Zaheer Khan are raising awareness on social media and are in parallel trying to invoke a response by the authorities.

“After the success story of ‘Clean Islamabad Hiking Trails’, ‘Painting the Future” and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board teams now have decided to arrange a bigger event to clean up the view points at Pirsohawa Road,” Irfan Siddique, an active member of the group told APP. Siddique said under the ‘Happy Trash Hunting’ clean-up drive, about 40-50 volunteers including boys, girls and families are expected to join this noble cause. He said Saturday’s programme includes assembly of participants at 10am at Islamabad Zoo Parking near Pirsohawa Road police check post and moving to view points on their vehicles to start clean-up near Monal Restaurant.

The volunteers would pick trash at all points while descending till the activity to conclude around 2pm.—APP

