Margalla Dialogue: Pakistan no longer under America’s ‘do more’ pressure, says former US envoy

ISLAMABAD: Former American ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter highlighted on Monday that Pakistan is no longer under the influence of America’s “do more” pressure, saying Islamabad should outline its fresh priorities.

He expressed it while addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2021 today where he touched upon the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US.

Munter added that Pakistan was passing through crucial moments and it needed to focus on tackling its economic issues. It is necessary for Pakistan to resolve internal issues improve its strength.

The US has shifted its focus from Afghanistan and the relevant region as it has directed its energy towards tackling climate change, coronavirus, trade and digital governance issues.

Munter said that the US was not looking at this region with the same perspective as Pakistan, adding that Washington is facing multiple problems just like Islamabad.

He said that maintaining ties with both China and the US are important for Pakistan, adding that the South Asian country should try to balance the relations.

He said that “America’s defeat” in Afghanistan had changed the entire scenario of the region.