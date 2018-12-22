Mardan Red clinch All-KP Shama Football trophy

Peshawar

Right winger Waheed Khan guided Mardan Red to a stamping victory against strong Swat in the final of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship played at Younis Stadium Mardan on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs Atif Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the final match the players of two finalists teams were introduced to him. The final match was started on fast tempo and soon it took momentum when Swat got a penalty kick in the 7th minute of the match.

Khair Ul Amin the supervision referee signaled the spot in favour of Swat who center striker Irfan was wrongly intercepted by Mardan Red deep defenders Shehzad Khan.

For Swat Yasir Khan took the penalty kick but he saw his forceful kick went wide from the goal-post.—APP

