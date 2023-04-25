Mardan PTI leaders celebrate Eid with Imran

Akhunzada Fazle Haq Mardan

Majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and local leaders celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with party Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park Lahore. It may be noted that PTI former provincial Minister Mohammad Atif Khan, provincial leader Haris Khan Toru son of former provincial police chief Fayaz Khan Toru and other local leaders celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park Lahore.

Majority of the PTI local leaders shared their video and pictures on social media during Eid-ul-Fitr. Some of the party’s local leaders and workers reached Zaman Park Lahore on the second and third day of Eid-ul-Fitr while the majority of the party’s local leaders and workers spent the holy month of Ramadan at Zaman Park. Talking to this correspondent Haris Khan Toru said that party chairman Imran Khan is a red line for party workers.

He added that every party worker is ready to sacrifice their life for their party chairman. Haris Khan Toru added that due to the popularity of PTI Chairman Imran Khan the gang of corrupt rulers wants to escape from the election.