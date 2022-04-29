Marcus Harris has lost his place in the Australia squad for the upcoming two-test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July.

The opener will get a chance to show his credentials and earn his spot back as part of the “A” team.

Harris opened the batting in four of the five tests in the Ashes but was dropped for Usman Khawaja for the fifth test and the recent tour of Pakistan.

Khawaja was the man of the series against Pakistan in Australia’s 1-0 triumph, scoring two centuries and two scores in the 90s which secured his place as David Warner’s opening partner for the foreseeable future.

Australia is taking full-strength squads for all three formats for the seven-week tour, which consists of a three-match Twenty20 series, five one-day internationals, and two tests in Galle.

Pat Cummins will again be rested for the T20s after he leads the test side while Adam Zampa will miss the entire tour because of the impending birth of his first child.

Mitchell Swepson, who made his debut on the Pakistan tour, will be Lyon’s understudy once again as retained his place in the Test squad.

Others from Australia’s 4-0 Ashes triumph who miss out on the test squad are pace bowlers Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, although the former is part of the T20 and “A” squads.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who is yet to be capped at test level, was included in all four squads.

The “A” team will play two one-day matches in Colombo and two first-class matches in Hambantota in June.

Australia Test Squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia ODI Squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia T20 Squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

A squad:

Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee.