Maraym Nawaz arranges breakfast for PDM leaders

Maryam Nawaz hosted a sumptuous breakfast in honor of the PDM leaders on Friday and special meals were prepared for the occasion.

According to details, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, leaders of PPP including Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Aslam Gul, Hassan Murtaza, Azizur Rehman Chan and Balochistan National Party Mengal group’s leaders arrived at the invitation extended by Maryam Nawaz.

Breakfast was arranged by Maryam Nawaz and special meals were prepared for the breakfast.

Breakfast included Lahore Chicken Chane, Das Kulcha, Omelet in Desi Ghee, Afghani Egg and Siri Pai, Halwa Puri, Mutton Chane, Mutton Kufta and Pratha made in Desi Ghee were also prepared for the guests.

After the adjournment of Maryam Nawaz’s NAB appearance, a breakfast was arranged to express gratitude to the PDM leaders and the political situation was also discussed.

PDM leaders had to go to NAB office on Friday to express solidarity with Maryam Nawaz’s NAB appearance, where they were to protest, but last night NAB Lahore had postponed Maryam Nawaz’s appearance on Friday under Corona SOPs ۔ A new hearing date will be announced later.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was very grateful to all the party leaders.