Maradona’s medical team face manslaughter probe over star’s death

Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the November death of footballing legend Diego Maradona.

The accused — who include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — potentially face eight to 25 years in prison.

The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year at the age of 60, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said on Wednesday.

That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonising period” before his death, which came just weeks after he underwent brain surgery on a blood clot.

“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source said. The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and will be questioned by investigators between May 31 and June 14.

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.—AFP