Maqbool Butt’s political philosophy

Views from Srinagar

Nayyar N Khan

EACH month in Jammu Kashmir’s tempestuous political history tells us of nail-biting stories of death and despair but the month of February has distinctive inference in the great Himalayan country of Jammu Kashmir.

Many imperative political and non-political events transpired in the month of February. Some are still remembered and others elapsed with the merciless waves and tides of time but there is one date, which the people of Jammu Kashmir are not likely to disremember or forget for centuries to come. It is February 11.

On this day, in 1984, a well-known Kashmiri revolutionary was sent to the gallows in India. He became the legend of Jammu Kashmir for the present day political history. He is now known as the Shaheed-e-Azam, ‘father of the nation’, an icon of political resistance for many Kashmiri political groups across the divided Himalayan Country. His name is Maqbool Butt.

He was the very first political warrior who got death sentence for the ongoing liberation struggle and due to his grand and noble stature among the masses across Jammu Kashmir, the forces of denials and cynics are dubbing his political philosophy and patching it for their own petty interests.

Many of his political comrades and innovators of the movement in Jammu Kashmir are no more alive and unfortunately the younger generation cannot find much in written form to understand his political ideology.

All those who had the opportunity to meet him remained faithful to his ideology unto the last breath of their life. His political character, visionary approach and passionate wisdom made him a charismatic and so dynamic personality that his name enshrines aloud and higher than Himalayas in the echoes of resistance across Jammu Kashmir.

His chronicled statements in the courts of Pakistan and India, speeches and contents of the letters to his family and friends which he wrote from the prisons are ample to understand his political wisdom. In 1970s, while facing the charges of conspiracy against Pakistan at Lahore Special Court he made it very clear by stating that:“Call it a coincidence or tyranny of the conditions, I have to stand today in this special court under a special order to defend the charges which are baseless and false.

“More appropriately these charges are the creation of a mind that is enemy of the freedom of my country and a cruel joke with the people of Jammu Kashmir who are fighting for liberation. History has given the verdict against those conditions and self-acclaimed rulers of Pakistan who have made me stand in this witness box. “This verdict of history is so clear that no further explanation is needed. It has drawn a clear line between us and our hypocrite opponents. I take this proceeding as a compliment for myself and my comrades as future generations will have no confusion about our identity.” In the above statement, he drew the line of demarcation between the mass resistance in Jammu Kashmir and propaganda of Pakistani establishment by calling them “enemy of freedom of my country and hypocrite opponents”. He further left it to history to judge his political character and made it clear to future generations of Jammu Kashmir to have no confusion about their political identification.

During the same hearing at Lahore Special Court, he said: “I have neither prepared any conspiracy nor been a part of any such group. My role is clear all the way through. However it is true that I have rebelled against obscurantism, slavery, capitalism, exploitation, corruption, cruelty, and hypocrisy. If the ruling class of Pakistan, which is a product of imperialist system and is represented by the civil and military bureaucracy, call it conspiracy then I have no hesitation to accept it.” This part of statement was very much connected to his political philosophy where he attacked on all categories of exploitation and considered both capitalism and imperialism as the root cause of all the wrongdoings. By calling Pakistani rulers “a product of imperialist system” he connected himself with the international movements against slavery and exploitation across continents to over throw colonialism and capitalism by achieving national liberation and establishing the form of governments free from all kinds of exploitation.

Maqbool Butt knew that a revolutionary movement can only be successful when it is connected with the other movements across the globe having the same political ingredients. The 1960s and 1970s were indisputably the decades of national liberation and fight for social and economic justice across the continents.

Therefore, it was obvious for a visionary like Maqbool Butt to be influenced by the great revolutionaries of the world like Che Guevara, Ho Chi Minh, Ahmed Bin Bela, Yassar Arafat and others, who were winning against colonialism and capitalism.

So, while making his statement in Lahore Special Court, Pakistan, he profoundly declared: “During martial regimes, the armed struggles of Palestine, Vietnam, Algeria, Cuba and other African countries were presented as negative.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Author is human rights activist based in the USA. Views expressed are author’s own]