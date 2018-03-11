Maqbool Butt: Initiator of Kashmir’s struggle

Sajjad Shaukat

MAQBOOL Butt was the initiator of the Kashmir’s struggle, who was hanged by the then

Indian regime on February 11, 1984 in Tihar Jail, as the reprisal expressed by New Delhi. People and civil society of Jammu and Kashmir do respect him for his legendary struggle for the restoration of freedom in Kashmir. He is now a hero and pioneer of the Kashmiri nation. So as to pay tribute to Maqbool Butt, People of Srinagar have already built and reserved a grave for him in Martyrs Grave Yard of Eidgah, Srinagar. However, his formal burial is still awaited.

Maqbool Butt was a Kashmiri freedom fighter and co-founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front. He was a leading voice of the struggle for freedom among the Kashmiris. In the year of 1962, Maqbool Butt formed a movement called Kashmir Independence Committee (KIC). This group was later merged into the newly formed Jammu Kashmir Mahaz-Rayee-Shumari (Plebiscite Front) in Azad Kashmir, which was a crusade for complete independence from India. He was sentenced to death for murder by the Delhi High Court and hanged on 11 February 1984.

Prior to the publication of ‘Shaoor-e-Farda’ (the vision of tomorrow) by Saeed Asad and Safeer-e-Hurriyat (the ambassador of liberation) by Khawaja Rafiq, there was little known about the events which shaped Maqbool Butt’s life, struggle and political thoughts. It appears from his letters written from various Pakistani and Indian prisons and interviews with various journalists at different times that life became a struggle from the age when children needed to be carefree and playing with their peers and toys.

His politics came into conflict with the state machinery of the Indian Occupied Kashmir when he led several agitations for the political rights of the people of Kashmir. Subsequently, as it appears from his interviews and Rafiq’s narration confirmed by some of his colleagues, he went underground and then in 1958 crossed over to Pakistan along with his uncle. Maqbool Butt got admission in Peshawar University to do Urdu Literature and joined a local newspaper ‘Anjaam’ to earn living. At Peshawar University, he met such people as Ahmed Fraaz, one of big legends of romantic and radical or commonly called progressive Urdu poetry.

However, Maqbool Butt formed Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front (JKNLF) on August 13, 1965. Maqbool Butt, Aurangzeb, Major Amaan Ulla and Kala Khan crossed the division line to the Indian-held Kashmir in June 1966. The purpose was to explore feelings of Kashmiris there with the possibilities of forming some ‘cells’ there. It appears from the writings of such activists as F. Rehman who was among those contacted during three-month tour of NLF guerrillas in different towns and cities that they managed to convince some people for national liberation type of armed struggle as only way to liberate Kashmir.

Most of the Kashmiri record on the history of NLF and Maqbool Butt shows that on their way back, they were intercepted by the Indian intelligence agencies and in a clash with one of the security teams Aurangzeb, who was from Gilgit, and the CID inspector Amar Chand was left dead. Maqbool Butt and Kala Khan were arrested on September 14, September 1966. Two First Information Reports were registered against Maqbool Butt. The first one lodged at Police Station Sopore, Kashmir (F.I.R. 84/66) alleged that he crossed the ceasefire line without a valid legal permit with an illegal purpose to overthrow the lawfully established government of Jammu and Kashmir. The second F.I.R. filed at Police Station Panzala, Kashmir (F.I.R. 38/66) charged Maqbool Butt with the murder of Amar Chand. It alleged that Butt and accomplices first took cash; ornaments and other documents from C.I.D. Inspector Amar Chand’s house then abducted and killed Amar. He was also charged with the enemy agent. In his defence, Maqbool Butt denied all charges except that he had without a valid legal permit crossed the ceasefire line in June 1966. He said that he did not think it necessary to obtain a permit for moving around in his own country.

The biased Indian court found him guilty and passed death sentence on him, while others were given the life sentence. It is also reported that upon announcement of the death sentence by Judge Neil Kant Ganjo Maqbool Butt said, “Rope has not yet been made that can hang Maqbool Butt…if Indian authorities of occupation think that by hanging me, they can crush the Kashmir struggle. They are mistaken. The struggle actually will start after my hanging.”

Nevertheless, Butt’s execution further contributed to the sense of alienation among most Kashmiris, and he continues to be a major source of inspiration for the Kashmiri freedom fighters. He was the first Kashmiri to be judicially murdered on Indian soil – making him the first authentic martyr of the Kashmiri independence movement. His execution day is celebrated as Martyr Day every year. Nonetheless, Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom provides an opportunity to ponder over the fact that various countries of the world got independence by sacrificing their precious lives. The best way to pay homage to the initiator of Kashmir’s struggle, Maqbool Butt is that all the Kashmiris must renew their pledge to take the war of liberation to its logical end.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.